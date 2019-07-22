Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
No Kazakhstanis among those injured in road accident in South Korea – MFA

Kudrenok Tatyana
22 July 2019, 13:24
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – There are no citizens of Kazakhstan among those injured in a road accident in South Korea, Kazinform has learnt from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

«There are no citizens of Kazakhstan among those injured in the road accident in South Korea,» the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan said in a statement.

Earlier Kazinform reported that four people died and nine others were injured in the road accident which happened in the city of Samcheok, Gangwon Province, South Korea.

