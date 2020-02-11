Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
No Kazakhstanis among those infected with coronavirus in China – MFA

Temirgaliyeva Arailym
11 February 2020, 11:17
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM There are no Kazakhstani nationals among those infected with the novel coronavirus, according to Minister of Foreign Affairs Mukhtar Tleuberdi, who said it at the Government’s weekly session, Kazinform reports.

«All required measures are launched in a close coordination with the Chinese side, which enables us to solve all the issues related to the Kazakh citizens staying in Chinese territory,» Mukhtar Tleuberdi said.

«According to the information provided by the Kazakh Embassy in China, there are no Kazakhstani nationals among those infected with the novel coronavirus in the territory of China as of February 11, 2020,» he added.


