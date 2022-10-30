No information about Kazakhstanis injured in Seoul Halloween stampede - MFA

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Presently, there is no information about Kazakhstani nationals injured in the deadly Seoul Halloween stampede, according to the Kazakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

«As per the latest data, 151 people died and 82 more were injured in the tragedy in Seoul. Presently, there is no information about Kazakhstani nationals injured as a result of the incident,» the Ministry informed via Telegram.

The Consular Section of the Kazakh Embassy in the Republic of Korea switched to a 24-hour work. An operational headquarters has been established, which is in constant communication with the Korean authorities. The diplomats are calling around the Kazakh nationals registered at the Consular Section.

Emergency contacts of the operational headquarters at the Consular Section:

Phone number: +82 2 379 9714, +82 2 394-9716;

Mobile: +82 10 6682 2992, +82 10 6542 7771;

Email: seoul@mfa.kz;

Address: 53 Jangmun-ro, Yongsan-gu, Seoul, 140-809 서울시 용산구 장문로 53, 140-809.

As reported , at least 151 people have been killed and 82 others injured in a deadly stampede in Seoul's Itaewon district as huge crowds of partygoers, many in their late teens and 20s, converged in the entertainment district for late-night Halloween celebrations.

Photo: BBC



