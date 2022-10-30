Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Diplomacy

No information about Kazakhstanis injured in Seoul Halloween stampede - MFA

30 October 2022, 11:30
No information about Kazakhstanis injured in Seoul Halloween stampede - MFA
30 October 2022, 11:30

No information about Kazakhstanis injured in Seoul Halloween stampede - MFA

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Presently, there is no information about Kazakhstani nationals injured in the deadly Seoul Halloween stampede, according to the Kazakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

«As per the latest data, 151 people died and 82 more were injured in the tragedy in Seoul. Presently, there is no information about Kazakhstani nationals injured as a result of the incident,» the Ministry informed via Telegram.

The Consular Section of the Kazakh Embassy in the Republic of Korea switched to a 24-hour work. An operational headquarters has been established, which is in constant communication with the Korean authorities. The diplomats are calling around the Kazakh nationals registered at the Consular Section.

Emergency contacts of the operational headquarters at the Consular Section:

Phone number: +82 2 379 9714, +82 2 394-9716;

Mobile: +82 10 6682 2992, +82 10 6542 7771;

Email: seoul@mfa.kz;

Address: 53 Jangmun-ro, Yongsan-gu, Seoul, 140-809 서울시 용산구 장문로 53, 140-809.

As reported , at least 151 people have been killed and 82 others injured in a deadly stampede in Seoul's Itaewon district as huge crowds of partygoers, many in their late teens and 20s, converged in the entertainment district for late-night Halloween celebrations.

Photo: BBC


Related news
Friday's new COVID-19 cases mark first on-week fall in 6 weeks in S. Korea
9 hospitalized after explosion at car repair shop in Petropavlovsk
Minister Aimagambetov awards winners of Best Teacher 2022 republican contest
Read also
2 earthquakes recorded southeast of Almaty
9 hospitalized after explosion at car repair shop in Petropavlovsk
Minister Aimagambetov awards winners of Best Teacher 2022 republican contest
Over 170 CIS observers to monitor presidential elections in Kazakhstan
3 die in head-on crash on Almaty-Ekaterinburg road
Albina Kakenova and Safina Safiulina of Kazakhstan top ATF U14&16 rankings
2 Kazakh boxers enter top 5 of WBC rankings
Chief Sanitary Doctor recommends electoral commission members to wear face masks Nov 20
News Partner
Popular
1 Kazakhstan attends EU-Central Asia Ministerial Meeting
2 EU’s new project to boost sustainable energy in Central Asia
3 Zhiguli Dairabayev surveys manufacturing facilities in W Kazakhstan
4 EU’s Youth Action Plan inspired a meeting of Central Asian Youth in Samarkand
5 November 18. Today's Birthdays

News