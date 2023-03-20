No election violations recorded, Observer Mission of Organization of Turkic Countries

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of the Observer Mission of the Organization of Turkic Countries Sadi Jafarov shared his views on the Majilis and maslikhat elections held in Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

The Observer Mission of the Organization of Turkic Countries monitored the elections held on March 19. According to him, Chairman of the Kazakh CEC Nurlan Abdirov provided comprehensive information on the election process, participation of international and local observers, as well as preparations for the election of Kazakhstanis residing abroad.

The mission members visited 32 polling places in Astana. They said that no administrative and legal election violations were detected there.