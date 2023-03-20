Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Elections

No election violations recorded, Observer Mission of Organization of Turkic Countries

20 March 2023, 11:15
No election violations recorded, Observer Mission of Organization of Turkic Countries

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of the Observer Mission of the Organization of Turkic Countries Sadi Jafarov shared his views on the Majilis and maslikhat elections held in Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

The Observer Mission of the Organization of Turkic Countries monitored the elections held on March 19. According to him, Chairman of the Kazakh CEC Nurlan Abdirov provided comprehensive information on the election process, participation of international and local observers, as well as preparations for the election of Kazakhstanis residing abroad.

The mission members visited 32 polling places in Astana. They said that no administrative and legal election violations were detected there.


Related news
Political consultations btw Kazakh and German Foreign Ministries set course for continued strengthening of bilateral partnership
Newly elected Majilis deputies take oath
Candidacy of Yerlan Koshanov nominated for the post of the Majilis Speaker
Теги:
Read also
Hungary praises political reforms and parliamentary election in Kazakhstan
Serik Zhumangarin retains his position of Deputy PM-Minister of Trade and Integration
Shymkent maslikhat elects Chairman
Digitalization should penetrate all spheres of life - President
Crucial to reduce inflation in half this year, President
Majilis approves Alikhan Smailov's candidacy for Prime Minister's seat
President holds consultation with heads of factions of political parties in Majilis
Kazakh President attending Majilis plenary sitting
News Partner
Popular
1 New CEO of Samruk-Kazyna wealth fund appointed
2 Almaty becomes SCO cultural and tourist capital for 2023-24
3 Alikhan Smailov introduces new Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu to MFA staff
4 Roman Sklyar reappointed as First Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan
5 Kazakhstan’s Rybakina remains in WTA Singles Rankings top 10

News