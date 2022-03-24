Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Coronavirus

    No COVID-19 cases recorded in Kostanay region

    24 March 2022, 11:40

    KOSTANAY. KAZINFORM No COVID-19 cases were recorded in Kostanay region last day, the regional information headquarters reports.

    As of March 22, this year no coronavirus cases were reported in Kostanay region. since April 3, 2020 up to March 22, 2022 there were registered 53,507 coronavirus cases. 53,247 people beat COVID-19.

    Since February 1, 2021 some 358,970 people were administered the 1st jab of the coronavirus vaccine, while 345,178 received both.

    As earlier reported, there was only on coronavirus case in the region. The number of vaccinated and revaccinated has grown.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Coronavirus Kostanay region COVID-19
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases below 20,000 for 2nd day
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
    2 Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
    3 M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
    4 Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
    5 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region