No COVID-19 cases recorded in Kostanay region

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
24 March 2022, 11:40
KOSTANAY. KAZINFORM No COVID-19 cases were recorded in Kostanay region last day, the regional information headquarters reports.

As of March 22, this year no coronavirus cases were reported in Kostanay region. since April 3, 2020 up to March 22, 2022 there were registered 53,507 coronavirus cases. 53,247 people beat COVID-19.

Since February 1, 2021 some 358,970 people were administered the 1st jab of the coronavirus vaccine, while 345,178 received both.

As earlier reported, there was only on coronavirus case in the region. The number of vaccinated and revaccinated has grown.


