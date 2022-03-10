Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
No COVID-19 cases detected in Almaty region

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
10 March 2022, 14:39
TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM No COVID-19 cases were detected in Almaty region over the past 24 hours, Kazinform reports.

As of March 10 some 1,007,275 (84%) were administered the 1st component of the coronavirus vaccine, while 912,291 (76%) were given both.

96,024 teens, 4,180 pregnant women and 15,874 nursing moms received the Pfizer 1st shot, while 67,518 teens, 3,081 expectant moms and 11,257 breastfeeding moms were fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

236,639 people were revaccinated or received the 3rd booster shot.


