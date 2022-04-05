Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
No COVID-19 cases detected in Akmola region for the first time

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
5 April 2022, 17:10
KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM Head of the healthcare department of Akmola region Nariman Syzdykov addressed the public, Kazinform reports.

He noted that April 5, 2022 is a special day as the region recorded no COVID-19 cases for the first time since the pandemic outbreak. There are neither patients, outpatients nor asymptomatic cases in the region as of today. The region fully conquered COVID-19.

He also expressed gratitude to health workers, doctors, nurses of the region, all those who worked in the frontline in the fight against COVID-19.


