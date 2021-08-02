Go to the main site
    No COVID-19 cases among Kazakhstani athletes at Tokyo Olympics

    2 August 2021, 20:14

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – No cases of the coronavirus infection have been registered among Kazakhstani athletes at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Serik Sapiyev, Chairman of the Committee for Sport and Physical Culture Affairs of the Ministry of Culture and Sports of the Republic of Kazakhstan, confirmed that there were no COVID-19 cases among Kazakhstani athletes in Tokyo.

    According to Sapiyev, the national team of the Republic of Kazakhstan is strictly following all sanitary norms and regulations. Ahead of the start of the Olympic Games all athletes and members of the Kazakhstani delegation self-isolated for three days.

    Earlier it was reported that the number of COVID-19 cases at the Tokyo Olympics had reached 246. In the past 24 hours 21 people have tested positive for COVID-19.


    Kudrenok Tatyana

