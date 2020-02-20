Go to the main site
    No coronavirus revealed in Kazakhstan, Minister

    20 February 2020, 15:10

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh Healthcare Minister Yelzhan Birtanov briefed on the country’s coronavirus situation.

    488,000 people who arrived in Kazakhstan have been tested at large. Some of them suspect of coronavirus and acute respiratory infections were hospitalized. Almost all of them were discharged. 15 remain at hospital. No one was tested positive.

    Besides, more than 24,000 arrived in Kazakhstan from China at large. As of today 789 of them who arrived during the past 14 days and contact persons are being monitored.


    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

