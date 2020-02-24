Go to the main site
    No coronavirus cases registered in Kazakhstan – Healthcare Ministry

    24 February 2020, 17:42

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – No cases of coronavirus have been registered in Kazakhstan so far, Zhandarbek Bekshin, Chairman of the Public Health Protection Committee of the Ministry of Healthcare, told a press briefing Monday, Kazinform reports.

    «The situation [ED - with coronavirus] in Kazakhstan is stable, no coronavirus cases have been registered,» Bekshin said at the press briefing.

    In his words, it is also thanks to fact that Kazakhstan shut down air and railway communication with China.

    He also added that the number of coronavirus cases in China is slightly decreasing and the situation is stabilizing.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

