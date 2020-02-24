Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Healthcare

No coronavirus cases registered in Kazakhstan – Healthcare Ministry

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
24 February 2020, 17:42
No coronavirus cases registered in Kazakhstan – Healthcare Ministry

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – No cases of coronavirus have been registered in Kazakhstan so far, Zhandarbek Bekshin, Chairman of the Public Health Protection Committee of the Ministry of Healthcare, told a press briefing Monday, Kazinform reports.

«The situation [ED - with coronavirus] in Kazakhstan is stable, no coronavirus cases have been registered,» Bekshin said at the press briefing.

In his words, it is also thanks to fact that Kazakhstan shut down air and railway communication with China.

He also added that the number of coronavirus cases in China is slightly decreasing and the situation is stabilizing.

Coronavirus   Pneumonia in China  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships
Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships
New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
Italy’s public debt hits new high of 2,810 bn euros
Italy’s public debt hits new high of 2,810 bn euros
Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
Arman Davletyarov named advisor at TV and Radio Complex of Kazakh President
Arman Davletyarov named advisor at TV and Radio Complex of Kazakh President
Japan PM Kishida rules out lower house dissolution during Diet session
Japan PM Kishida rules out lower house dissolution during Diet session