    No coronavirus cases among Kazakhstanis in Italy, Iran – MFA

    27 February 2020, 13:19

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Foreign Affairs Ministry is currently in talks to bring back Kazakhstani nationals from Italy, official spokesperson Aibek Smadiyarov said Thursday.

    Aibek Smadiyarov revealed that the ministry is negotiating possible repatriation of Kazakhstanis from Italy due to coronavirus outbreak in the northern Italy. «The problem is there are no direct flights from Italy to Kazakhstan,» he noted.

    He confirmed there are 1,800 nationals of Kazakhstan who currently reside in Italy. There are no cases of coronavirus among Kazakhstanis in Italy.

    Smadiyarov also added there are no cases of new type of virus among the citizens of Kazakhstan who are currently in Iran.

    In his words, there are 170 nationals of Kazakhstan in Iran. Of 170, 74 are employees of the Kazakh Embassy in Iran and members of their families. Smadiyarov also noted that the Tehran-Almaty-Tehran flight had been suspended earlier.


    Kudrenok Tatyana

