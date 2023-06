No classes today in E Kazakhstan and Karaganda rgns

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Classes are cancelled today for the 0-9 grades attending the first shift at secondary schools in East Kazakhstan and Karaganda regions due to severe frosts.

According to the education department, Semey is gripped now by freezing weather with mercury reading -23 degrees Celsius. The air temperature dropped in Ust Kamenogorsk as low as to -28 degrees Celsius.