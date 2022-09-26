Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 472.92 eur/kzt 461.24

    rub/kzt 7.68 cny/kzt 65.67
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: +2+4℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Elections

    No candidate for presidency registered yet – CEC

    26 September 2022, 14:53

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The nomination of presidential candidates kicked off in Kazakhstan on September 23.

    According to Muktar Yerman, Secretary of the Central Election Commission, no candidate for presidency has been registered yet. None of the public associations has held its conferences or congresses, he said.

    The process of nomination of candidates for the President of Kazakhstan will last until October 11. Republican public associations registered duly are entitled to nominate candidates for presidency

    As per Article 55 of the Law «On Elections in the Republic of Kazakhstan», a public association is eligible to nominate the candidates who are not members of the given public association. It means that a non-party person has the right to be nominated as a candidate for President of Kazakhstan.


    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Kazakhstan 2022 Presidential Election
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Photo exhibition about Kazakhstan presented in capital of African Union
    Kostanay forest fire victims receive keys to new houses
    Serik Zhumangarin elected member of Directors Board of JSC KazakhExport
    President: It is unacceptable to turn language and interethnic relations into a political tool
    Popular
    1 Support centre for children with autism opens in Karaganda
    2 Anna Danilina of Kazakhstan reaches Guadalajara Open Akron semis
    3 Photo exhibition about Kazakhstan presented in capital of African Union
    4 President: It is unacceptable to turn language and interethnic relations into a political tool
    5 Presidential election: Kazakhstanis may cast their votes abroad