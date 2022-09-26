Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
No candidate for presidency registered yet – CEC
26 September 2022, 14:53

No candidate for presidency registered yet – CEC

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The nomination of presidential candidates kicked off in Kazakhstan on September 23.

According to Muktar Yerman, Secretary of the Central Election Commission, no candidate for presidency has been registered yet. None of the public associations has held its conferences or congresses, he said.

The process of nomination of candidates for the President of Kazakhstan will last until October 11. Republican public associations registered duly are entitled to nominate candidates for presidency

As per Article 55 of the Law «On Elections in the Republic of Kazakhstan», a public association is eligible to nominate the candidates who are not members of the given public association. It means that a non-party person has the right to be nominated as a candidate for President of Kazakhstan.


