NIS student takes 2nd at International Science and Engineering Fair in Dallas

Temirgaliyeva Arailym
22 May 2023, 07:55
NIS student takes 2nd at International Science and Engineering Fair in Dallas Photo: NIS press office

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Student of Almaty-based Nazarbayev Intellectual School Sagyn Zhumadildayev took 2nd place at the International Science and Engineering Fair (ISEF) held in Dallas, U.S., Kazinform learned from the NIS press office.

Sagyn was also awarded a $1000 cash prize for his project entitled as «L-triomino tiling» in Mathematics section.

Another student of the same NIS Assylkhan Kali presented Aq Zhol (White Road) project. This is a video recorder that enables to track the condition and behavior of a driver and is aimed at reducing the number of traffic accidents.

The International Science and Engineering Fair is an international contest of STEM projects for the students aged between 13 and 18. The event is held annually and brings together 2,000 best school students from 100 countries of the world.


Education    Kazakhstan  
