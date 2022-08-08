Qazaq TV
KazTube
Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
NIS student earns bronze at IEO-2022 in Shanghai
8 August 2022 17:24

NIS student earns bronze at IEO-2022 in Shanghai

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Student of the Nazarbayev Intellectual School of Physics and Mathematics based in Nur-Sultan Erasyl Kabylkassymov won bronze at the International Economics Olympiad 2022 held virtually in Shanghai, China, Kazinform has learned from the NIS’ press service.

The annual event featured some 200 students from 41 countries of the world.

Erasyl represented NIS at the AIFC Republican Finance and Economics Olympiad hauling gold in 2021 and 2022 and collecting silver in 2020.

This year was the third time Erasyl competed in the IEO and it proved to be lucky for him as he clinched bronze.

After winning bronze, Erasyl said it was wonderful to see so many intelligent peers from all corners of the world and gain such invaluable experience. He also praised the high level of organization of the jubilee IEO.



Photo: nis.edu.kz



Related news
COVID-19 cases steadily decline globally and in Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan, Vietnam to resume regular passenger flights
Kazakhstan’s Rybakina down in WTA Singles Rankings
Read also
COVID-19 cases steadily decline globally and in Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan’s airlines carry over 4.5mln passengers in 6 mths of this year
Young Kazakhstani tennis player claims sensational win at home tournament
Kazakhstan, Vietnam to resume regular passenger flights
Kazakhstan sweeps 6 medals at World Taekwondo Junior Championships
Kazakhstan’s Rybakina down in WTA Singles Rankings
Kazakhstan and India set to clash at 44th Chess Olympiad 2022
5 killed, 3 injured in road accident in Almaty region
Popular
1 Kazakhstan ranks Top 3 at 44th Chess Olympiad
2 Saudi Ministry of Investment reports 49 closed deals worth at least $925mln in Q2 2022
3 Heavy downpours to batter Kazakhstan Mon
4 Kazakh, Chinese law-enforcers jointly fight terrorism, extremism and cyber crime
5 August 8. Kazinform's timeline of major events

News

Archive