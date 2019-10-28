Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Education and Science

    NIS school set to be opened in Zhezkazgan

    28 October 2019, 14:54

    ZHEZKAZGAN. KAZINFORM – The Nazarbayev Intellectual School is set to be opened in Zhezkazgan, Kazinform reports.

    Governor of Karaganda region Zhenis Kassymbek revealed that the new school will offer the same conditions as all other NIS schools across Kazakhstan.

    The school will be one of six new educational institutions which are to be constructed in the region in the nearest future – two secondary schools will open doors in Karaganda city, one in Terekty village as well as Shetsk and Ulytau districts.

    «Thanks to construction of the new schools we will be able to offer enough places for schoolchildren of the region,» said governor Kassymbek, adding that presently the schools are overwhelmed with the number of students. He also added that buildings of the oldest schools in the region are to be repaired.

    He also reminded of the need to create conditions for children with special needs and tasked heads of local towns and districts to compile full list of schools in need of repair.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Karaganda region Education
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan to commission 800,000 studying seats by 2026
    Kazakh FM Nurtleu met with UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay
    MBRSG organizes internship programme for Kazakh Master students
    President Tokayev, UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay meet
    Popular
    1 4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
    2 Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
    3 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
    4 M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
    5 Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn