Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  North Kazakhstan region

Ninth-grade student attacks with axe at school

13 February 2023, 10:44
Ninth-grade student attacks with axe at school

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM A ninth-grade student reportedly attacked and wounded three students at school #4 in the city of Petropavlovsk with an axe and a knife, Kazinform reports.

The accident occurred at 08:00 am. The two students were rushed to the hospital with head and forearm stab wounds. The third was provided primary care on the spot.

The underage suspect was detained. According to preliminary data, he is registered at psychiatric institutions.

The investigation team works at the school.


Related news
Father and his 3 kids killed in car crash
Four killed in car crash in Kyzylorda region
Boy bitten by dog in extremely critical condition in Atyrau
Теги:
Read also
11 killed, 10 injured in head-on collision in India's Chhattisgarh
Emergencies Ministry announces condition of helicopter crash survivors
Kazaviaspas helicopter crash: Families of victims to be paid monthly allowances
Kazaviaspas company's helicopter crashes: 4 dead
Father and his 3 kids killed in car crash
Over 900 evacuated from burning school in Aktobe
2 dead, 3 injured after train hits vehicle in Los Angeles
Head-on collision kills 2 in W Kazakhstan rgn
News Partner
Popular
1 Secretary Blinken to travel to Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and India
2 Kazakhstan sweeps 5 medals at Asian Shotgun Shooting Cup 2023
3 Astana Team reveals roster for Faun-Ardèche Classic  &Faun Drôme Classic 2023
4 Death toll rises to 54 from landslides on Brazil's coast
5 1,670 treated for COVID in Kazakhstan

News