Nine new countries sign up for Global Offshore Wind Alliance at COP27

ANKARA. KAZINFORM Belgium, Colombia, Germany, Ireland, Japan, the Netherlands, Norway, the UK and US have joined the Global Offshore Wind Alliance (GOWA) to accelerate the deployment of offshore wind energy in order to tackle the climate and energy security crises, the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) announced late Tuesday.

During the 27th Conference of Parties (COP27) to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, the alliance, initiated by IRENA, Denmark and the Global Wind Energy Council, will bring together governments, the private sector, international organizations and other stakeholders to expand offshore wind energy, Anadolu Agency reports.

Both IRENA and the International Energy Agency expect that offshore wind capacity will need to exceed 2,000 gigawatts (GW) in 2050, from just over 60 GW today, to limit the rise in global temperatures to 1.5 degrees Celsius and achieve net zero emissions.

«To reach this target, GOWA will aim to contribute to accelerating growth to reach a total of at least 380 GW of installed capacity by the end of 2030,» the agency said.

Countries joining GOWA have agreed to work together to drive national, regional, and global ambitions and remove barriers to the deployment of offshore wind in new and existing markets.





Photo: aa.com.tr