Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 431.08 eur/kzt 457.29

    rub/kzt 5.72 cny/kzt 62.45
Weather:
Astana-1-3℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Education and Science

    Nine kindergartens to be commissioned in Atyrau this year

    13 February 2023, 17:11

    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – Nine kindergartens are to be commissioned in the city of Atyrau this year, a source at the regional education office confirmed, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to Gulnara Saduakhassova, head of the region education office, construction of nine kindergartens for 2,610 children, is drawing to a close in the city.

    Nine kindergartens will be put into service in Samal, Bereke, Batys Bereke, Akzhar 2, Erkinkala 2 districts as well as in Abilkhair, Baiturssynov, Belinskiy, and Beibarys streets.

    A total of 56 preschool institutions are to be commissioned in the region by 2025.

    Presently, 42,895 children in Atyrau region attend 319 preschool institutions. Of these, 252 are public and 67 are private ones.

    Photo: Regional Communications Service

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Atyrau region Education Construction
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Indigenous heritage lives on as Rio turns 458 years old
    Anuar Zhangozin named Chairperson of Nazarbayev Intellectual Schools
    700-seat boarding school to open doors in Turkistan
    E Kazakhstan to build a new school
    Popular
    1 UNESCO-listed Monumental Mount Nemrut statues survive Türkiye quakes
    2 Kazakh Culture Minister awards workers of culture congratulatory letters
    3 World's 2nd-largest Ferris wheel to be built in Seoul
    4 Over 860 thousand international tourists visit Brazil in January
    5 New Kazakhstan-Georgia movie release set for Mar 9