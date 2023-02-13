Nine kindergartens to be commissioned in Atyrau this year

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – Nine kindergartens are to be commissioned in the city of Atyrau this year, a source at the regional education office confirmed, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to Gulnara Saduakhassova, head of the region education office, construction of nine kindergartens for 2,610 children, is drawing to a close in the city.

Nine kindergartens will be put into service in Samal, Bereke, Batys Bereke, Akzhar 2, Erkinkala 2 districts as well as in Abilkhair, Baiturssynov, Belinskiy, and Beibarys streets.

A total of 56 preschool institutions are to be commissioned in the region by 2025.

Presently, 42,895 children in Atyrau region attend 319 preschool institutions. Of these, 252 are public and 67 are private ones.

Photo: Regional Communications Service