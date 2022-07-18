Qazaq TV
KazTube
Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Nine cities to go on red alert as heat wave intensifies in Italy
18 July 2022 21:46

Nine cities to go on red alert as heat wave intensifies in Italy

ROME. KAZINFORM - The health ministry said on Monday that nine out of 27 big Italian cities will be on red alert by Wednesday as the heat wave that is baking the country and many other parts of Europe intensifies, ANSA reports.

At the moment five cities are on red alert, which means the heat is so intense it is a threat to the general population, not just the fragile - Bolzano, Brescia, Florence, Latina and Perugia.

Bologna, Genoa, Rieti and Rome will join them on Wednesday.

The current heat wave is only the latest in a series to have hit the country this year.

The high temperatures have made worse the severe drought that Italy is suffering and which has caused massive problems for the nation's agriculture.

Farmers' association Coldiretti has said that Italy's agriculture sector has suffered over three billion euros in damages due to the drought and the heat and crop yields have been reduced by up to 70% in some cases.

Scientists say that more frequent and more intense heat waves are among the consequences of climate change caused by human activity.






Photo: www.ansa.it

Related news
Italy set for another intense heat wave
Shock after man beats migrant to death in street in Italy
ANSA: Employment rate climbs to record high of 60.1% in Italy
Read also
Kazakhstan, Morocco debate coop in transport sector
N. Korea reports no new suspected COVID-19 cases for 5th day
COVID-19 kills 75 more Iranians over past 24 hours
Russia records 14,638 daily COVID-19 cases, a new high since April 6 — crisis center
Italy set for another intense heat wave
Brazil–South America trade sees quick recovery, study finds
Iranian scientist develops world’s strongest antifungal
Barriers around Kaaba removed after two years as new Umrah season begins
Popular
1 Rains and thunderstorms to batter Kazakhstan Aug 3
2 Reinforcement of electric power system in west of Kazakhstan to complete 2023
3 COVID-19: 2,661 test positive, 2,290 recover in Kazakhstan in 24h
4 Singapore reports 10,230 new COVID-19 cases
5 Almaty joined International Congress and Convention Association

News

Archive