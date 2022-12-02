Go to the main site
    Nine apartment blocks in Petropavlovsk left without water

    2 December 2022, 11:57

    PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM Another accident occurred yesterday evening on the water supply system of Petropavlovsk city in North Kazakhstan region. 15 residential buildings along Magzhan Zhumabayev Street, Regional Children’s Hospital, Petropavlovsk Bakery Products Factory and JSC SevKazEnergy were left without water, Kazinform reports.

    Throughout the night, the employees of Kyzylzhar Su LLP had been eliminating the consequences of the accident. Repair works are still ongoing.

    Water supply to the Regional Children’s Hospital was restored within an hour and 30 minutes. Six out of 15 multi-storey apartment blocks were also switched to water supply system.

    The remaining nine apartment blocks will be provided with water within a day.

    Temperatures in the northernmost city of Kazakhstan dropped to -19-20°C last night. In the morning, the mercury was at -18°C.

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

