Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  North Kazakhstan region

Nine apartment blocks in Petropavlovsk left without water

2 December 2022, 11:57
Nine apartment blocks in Petropavlovsk left without water

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM Another accident occurred yesterday evening on the water supply system of Petropavlovsk city in North Kazakhstan region. 15 residential buildings along Magzhan Zhumabayev Street, Regional Children’s Hospital, Petropavlovsk Bakery Products Factory and JSC SevKazEnergy were left without water, Kazinform reports.

Throughout the night, the employees of Kyzylzhar Su LLP had been eliminating the consequences of the accident. Repair works are still ongoing.

Water supply to the Regional Children’s Hospital was restored within an hour and 30 minutes. Six out of 15 multi-storey apartment blocks were also switched to water supply system.

The remaining nine apartment blocks will be provided with water within a day.

Temperatures in the northernmost city of Kazakhstan dropped to -19-20°C last night. In the morning, the mercury was at -18°C.


Теги:
Related news
Astana Opera to present famous movie soundtracks at Dec 5 concert
Large Swiss pharmaceutical holding to open production of anticancer drugs in Kazakhstan
No plans to introduce COVID curbs in Kazakhstan - Health Minister
Read also
Kazakhstan Judo Federation elects new president
Kazakhstan reports nearly 67% rise in buckwheat output
Large Swiss pharmaceutical holding to open production of anticancer drugs in Kazakhstan
Astana Opera to present famous movie soundtracks at Dec 5 concert
Kazakhstan receives 210 thou doses of Pfizer vaccine
No plans to introduce COVID curbs in Kazakhstan - Health Minister
Minister Giniyat reports on situation in healthcare facilities of Ekibastuz after TPP accident
Kazakhstan needs more than 7,700 medical workers
News Partner
Popular
1 Kazakhstan receives 210 thou doses of Pfizer vaccine
2 Kazakh FM holds bilateral meetings on the sidelines of OSCE Ministerial Council
3 These are the world's most expensive cities to live in 2022
4 Treacherous weather expected in Kazakhstan this weekend
5 Orteke musical-puppet art, folklore character Kozhanasyr inscribed on UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage List

News