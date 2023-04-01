Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Nikita Abdrakhmanov lifts Kazakhstan to gold at Youth World Weightlifting Championships

Kudrenok Tatyana
1 April 2023, 09:21
Nikita Abdrakhmanov lifts Kazakhstan to gold at Youth World Weightlifting Championships Photo: prosports.kz

TIRANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani weightlifter Nikita Abdrakhmanov clinched gold at the 2023 Youth World Weightlifting Championships in Albania, Kazinform has learned from the Kazakhstan Weightlifting Federation.

Abdrakhmanov lifted a total weight of 369 kg (164+205) in the -102kg weight category.

Other Kazakhstani weightlifters also hauled medals at the competition, namely Nurdos Sabyr, Erasyl Saulebekov, Nurasyl Arapbai, Darya Balabyuk, Altynai Tanibergenova, and Taisia Alexeyeva.

The event brought together 268 athletes from 57 countries.


