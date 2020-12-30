Nigmatulin sums up Majilis’ work in 2020

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – At the final plenary session in 2020 Majilis Chairman Nurlan Nigmatulin spoke of the work done by Kazakh Parliament deputies in the outgoing year, Kazinform cites the press service of the Majilis.

According to the Majilis Chairman, all the work of the deputy corps has been done to carry out the strategic tasks given by First President of Kazakhstan – Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev as well as the initiatives and tasks by the Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, with issues of social protection of citizens, health promotion, education, support for SMEs, and the environment as priorities.

Mr Nigmatulin noted that the laws adopted this year allow for effective response to current challenges as well as will serve as a base for post-crisis development of Kazakhstan.

Speaking of the deputy corps’ work, the Majilis Chairman said that this year saw 23 joint sessions of both Parliament Chambers, 186 plenary sessions of the Majilis, during which 1,208 issues were addressed. 487 bills were submitted to the Majilis for consideration, of which 432 were passed and sent to the Senate. 391 bills have been signed by the President and enacted into law to date. Ratification of 181 international treaties and inter-State agreements took place.

The Majilis deputies initiated 60 own bills – the highest than in any previous convocation.