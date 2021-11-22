Nigmatulin holds meetings with foreign parliamentarians on sidelines of int’l conference

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Chairman of the Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament Nurlan Nigmatulin discussed the issues of strengthening of cooperation with foreign parliamentarians on the sidelines of the «Elbasy. Independence, Parliament» international parliamentary conference, Kazinform cotes the Majilis press service.

During the talks with parliamentarians from Azerbaijan, Russia, Turkey, and Uzbekistan the Majilis Speaker underlined the importance of expanding inter-parliamentary dialogue to ensure legislative support for agreements reached between the Heads of State.

According to Nigmatulin, over all years of relations the countries have established the trustful political dialogue laying a solid foundation for expanding all-round cooperation.

The importance of developing partnership between parliamentarians as an important component of interaction between the Turkic-speaking countries was discussed at the talks between Nigmatul with Adil Aliyev, Deputy Speaker of the Milli Majlis, and Süreyya Sadi Bilgiç, Deputy Speaker(s) of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey.

The Kazakh Majilis Speaker stressed the historic nature of the decision made following the 8th Summit of the Cooperation Council of the Turkic-speaking States, the Council’s named change to the Organization of the Turkic-speaking States. According to him, it will further strengthen the relations between the brotherly countries.

The interlocutors also expressed confidence that the practice of regular meetings between parliamentarians will promote sharing experiences in law-making work and solving issues of mutual interest for brotherly nations.

At a meeting with Deputy Speaker of the Legislative chamber of the Oliy Majilis of Uzbekistan Odilzhon Tozhiyev, it was noted that not only cultural and humanitarian and trade and economic relations between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan have elevated to a new level but also interparliamentary relations. In addition, Nigmatulin and Tozhiyev called for upgrading contacts between Kazakh and Uzbek parliamentarians.

The issues of strengthening Kazakh-Russian inter-parliamentary interaction were under discussion at a meeting between Nigmatul and Chairman of the State Duma Committee Leonid Kalashnikov, focusing on the importance of using the potential of the Inter-parliamentary Commission as well as profile parliamentary committees.



