Qazaq TV
KazTube
Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Regions
Night frosts persist in eastern and central parts of Kazakhstan
24 August 2022 07:14

Night frosts persist in eastern and central parts of Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Weather without precipitations is expected today, August 24, in the greater part of Kazakhstan, Kazhydromet reports.


High wind is expected to roll through the north, the east and central part of Kazakhstan in the nighttime and morning. Ground frosts are set to persist in the northern, central, and eastern regions.

Fire threat remains high in Kyzylorda, Turkistan, West Kazakhstan, Atyrau, and Abai regions locally.

The scorching heat is forecast for Atyrau, West Kazakhstan regions.


Related news
N Kazakhstan to brace for cold snap
Kazakhstan to enjoy partly sunny dry weather Fri
Read also
Heatwave to grip 9 regions of Kazakhstan
Hot weather forecast for Kazakhstan Sept 3
N Kazakhstan to brace for cold snap
Kazakhstan weather forecast for Sep 2
Rains and thunderstorms to hit northern Kazakhstan Sep 1
Storm alert issued for 12 regions of Kazakhstan
Warm weather to stay in Kazakhstan
Hot weather to persist in Kazakhstan Aug 31
Popular
1 President to visit operational headquarters for wildfire elimination in Kostanay rgn
2 September 4. Kazinform's timeline of major events
3 Kazakh PM holds operational meeting to eliminate aftermath of major wildfires in Kostanay rgn
4 September 4. Today's Birthdays
5 Heatwave to grip 9 regions of Kazakhstan

News

Archive