24 August 2022 07:14

Night frosts persist in eastern and central parts of Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Weather without precipitations is expected today, August 24, in the greater part of Kazakhstan, Kazhydromet reports.



High wind is expected to roll through the north, the east and central part of Kazakhstan in the nighttime and morning. Ground frosts are set to persist in the northern, central, and eastern regions.

Fire threat remains high in Kyzylorda, Turkistan, West Kazakhstan, Atyrau, and Abai regions locally.

The scorching heat is forecast for Atyrau, West Kazakhstan regions.