Night frosts expected in two regions of Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – RSE Kazhydromet predicts night frosts in Akmola and North Kazakhstan regions, Kazinform reports with the reference to the Emergency Situations Department of North-Kazakhstan region.

Air temperature will drop to -2C in Akmola and North Kazakhstan regions during nighttime of June 20. Dense fog patches will cover some parts of the region during night and morning hours.