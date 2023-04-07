Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Night frost and snow forecast in Kazakhstan on Apr 8-10

Temirgaliyeva Arailym
7 April 2023, 11:55
ASTANA. KAZINFORM The national met service Kazhydromet has issued a weather forecast report for April 8-10, Kazinform reports.

Thus, Kazhydromet predicts unsteady weather with rains in northern regions and rain and snow in eastern parts.

Heavy rainfall is forecast in southwestern regions and in mountainous areas of southeastern regions on April 9. Heavy rains will hit southern Kazakhstan on April 10.

Foggy and windy conditions will persist across the country. Dust storms and thunderstorms will batter western regions. Ice slick is forecast in northern, eastern and central areas. Night frost (-3°C) is predicted for western and southeastern regions .

