Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  East Kazakhstan region

Night at Museum marks 30th anniversary of Kazakhstan

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
19 May 2021, 11:29
Night at Museum marks 30th anniversary of Kazakhstan

UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM The Night at Museum, dated to the 30th anniversary of Kazakhstan, took place in Ust-Kamenogorsk, Kazinform reports.

This year it was held online. The Alash asyldary graphic portrait contest was held as part of the Night at Museum. The contest marked the 30th anniversary of Kazakhstan and 155th anniversary of the Alash government leader, public figure Alikhan Bokeikhanov. 17 participants showcased 30 portraits. Members of the Zhangyru association and the Union of Artists of Kazakhstan took part in it. Portraits of Alikhan Bokeikhanov, doctor Khalel Dosmukhamedov, writers Mirzhakyp Dulatov, Magzhan Zhumabayev, Saken Seifullin, Iliyas Zhansugurov, Zhusupbek Aimauytov, founder of the Kazakh alphabet Akhmet Baiturssynov and other Alash activists were on display.

photo

photo

photo


East Kazakhstan region    Culture   Events   30th anniversary of Kazakhstan's Independence  
News
Read also
Popular
Tokayev promises to bring to justice those responsible for Abai region fires
Tokayev promises to bring to justice those responsible for Abai region fires
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Families of fire victims in Abai region to receive personal benefits - President
Families of fire victims in Abai region to receive personal benefits - President
1 dead, 5 injured in lightning strike at Yangyang beach in S Korea
1 dead, 5 injured in lightning strike at Yangyang beach in S Korea
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3