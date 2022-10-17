Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 472.92 eur/kzt 461.24

    rub/kzt 7.68 cny/kzt 65.67
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: +2+4℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    Nigeria floods toll passes 600

    17 October 2022, 15:24

    ABUJA. KAZINFORM More than 600 people are now known to have perished in the worst floods in a decade in Nigeria, according to a new toll released Sunday, Agence France-Presse (AFP) reported.

    The disaster had also forced more than 1.3 million from their homes, said a statement by Nigeria's ministry of humanitarian affairs, released on Twitter, WAM reports.

    «Unfortunately, over 603 lives have been lost as of today,16th October, 2022,» Humanitarian Affairs Minister Sadiya Umar Farouq said.

    The previous toll from last week stood at 500, but the numbers had risen in part because some state governments had not prepared for the floods, the Minister further said.

    The flooding also completely destroyed more than 82,000 houses and nearly 110,000 hectares (272,000 acres) of farmland, Farouq added.

    While the rainy season usually begins around June, the rainfall had been particularly heavy since August, the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) said.

    Minister Farouq called for the evacuation of people living on riverbanks that face a high risk of rising water levels.



    Photo: wam.ae
    World News
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Tentative deals totaling 73.5 bln USD signed at 5th import expo
    Brazil’s 2023 harvest should total 288.1 mi tons
    Nine new countries sign up for Global Offshore Wind Alliance at COP27
    Iran Book Week; time to accompany the kindest friend
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan attends meeting of FMs of Organization of Turkic Countries
    2 Kazatomprom CEO meets with Nuclear Fuel Complex of India reps
    3 UNESCO finds that some iconic World Heritage glaciers will disappear by 2050
    4 Kazakh President arrives in Samarqand for a working visit
    5 Astana Opera: Knight-Errant Don Quixote in the Kazakh capital