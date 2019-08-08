Nickelodeon unveils categories and nominees for Kids’ Choice Awards Abu Dhabi 2019

ABU DHABI. KAZINFORM Nickelodeon and the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi, DCT Abu Dhabi, today announced all categories and nominees for the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards Abu Dhabi 2019.

Thecategories will award and celebrate kids’ favourites across the worlds ofmovies, television, music, sport, gaming, digital platforms and more, WAM reports.

Beginningtoday, Nickelodeon will roll out a brand-new voting mechanism, leading up tothe show on 20th September, 2019, when the winners will be revealed. For thefirst time in the market, kids will have the power to choose their favouriteartist to win in each category by casting their votes on Nickelodeon’s digitalsite

https://kca.nickelodeonarabia.com/,on Instagram using the hashtag of their favourite nominee or via theNickelodeon Play app.

The Kids’Choice Awards Abu Dhabi 2019 is part of a wider programme of activationsorganised by DCT Abu Dhabi, which will bring a series of activities for kidsand families to the city, including the brand new World of Nickelodeon, athree-day Nickelodeon activation which will include two musical performancesfrom local artists.

At TheWorld of Nickelodeon, families will be able to interact with all theirfavourite Nickelodeon characters and experience the real world of Nickelodeonfrom 19th September until 21st September. Both Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice AwardsAbu Dhabi and The World of Nickelodeon will take place at the Abu DhabiNational Exhibition Centre.