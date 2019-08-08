Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Nickelodeon unveils categories and nominees for Kids’ Choice Awards Abu Dhabi 2019

Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
8 August 2019
ABU DHABI. KAZINFORM Nickelodeon and the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi, DCT Abu Dhabi, today announced all categories and nominees for the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards Abu Dhabi 2019.

The categories will award and celebrate kids’ favourites across the worlds of movies, television, music, sport, gaming, digital platforms and more, WAM reports.

Beginning today, Nickelodeon will roll out a brand-new voting mechanism, leading up to the show on 20th September, 2019, when the winners will be revealed. For the first time in the market, kids will have the power to choose their favourite artist to win in each category by casting their votes on Nickelodeon’s digital site

https://kca.nickelodeonarabia.com/, on Instagram using the hashtag of their favourite nominee or via the Nickelodeon Play app.

The Kids’ Choice Awards Abu Dhabi 2019 is part of a wider programme of activations organised by DCT Abu Dhabi, which will bring a series of activities for kids and families to the city, including the brand new World of Nickelodeon, a three-day Nickelodeon activation which will include two musical performances from local artists.

At The World of Nickelodeon, families will be able to interact with all their favourite Nickelodeon characters and experience the real world of Nickelodeon from 19th September until 21st September. Both Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards Abu Dhabi and The World of Nickelodeon will take place at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre.

