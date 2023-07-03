Go to the main site
    Nick Kyrgios withdraws from Wimbledon 2023 for wrist injury

    3 July 2023, 21:49

    ANKARA. KAZINFORM - Australian tennis player Nick Kyrgios announced his withdrawal from the Wimbledon 2023 due to a wrist injury, Kazinform cites Anadolu Agency.

    «I'm really sad to say that I have to withdraw from Wimbledon this year,» Kyrgios, the 2022 men's singles finalist, said on Instagram on Sunday.

    «During my comeback, I experienced some pain in my wrist during Mallorca.

    «As a precaution I had it scanned and it came back showing a torn ligament in my wrist,» the 28-year-old plater said.

    «I tried everything to be able to play and I am disappointed to say that I just didn't have enough time to manage it before Wimbledon,» he added.

    World no. 33 Kyrgios lost against Serbian superstar Novak Djokovic in the 2022 Wimbledon Championships final.

    Tennis Grand Slam tournament Wimbledon starts Monday and will run for two weeks.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Sport Tennis
