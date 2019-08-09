Go to the main site
    Nice weather in store for most regions of Kazakhstan on Friday

    9 August 2019, 07:36

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Weather without precipitation is forecast for most regions of Kazakhstan. Only the north, east, southeast, and center of the country will see occasional showers with thunderstorms, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

    Wind gusting upto 15-20 mps will batter Karaganda, Turkestan, Kyzylorda, Pavlodar, EastKazakhstan, Almaty, and West Kazakhstan regions. Wind will bring dust storm toAlmaty, Turkestan, and Kyzylorda regions.

    Chances ofsquall and hail will be high in Karaganda region.

    Patches of fogwill blanket parts of Kostanay and North Kazakhstan regions at night and in themorning.

    Fervent heat isset to grip Almaty and East Kazakhstan regions.

    Extreme firehazard is expected to linger in Kyzylorda, Turkestan, Zhambyl, Almaty, parts ofKaraganda, Aktobe, East Kazakhstan, and Akmola regions.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

