NGOs stood at the origins of global tasks – Minister Balayeva

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Minister of Information and Social Development Aida Balayeva held a meeting with representatives of non-governmental organizations (NGOs) on Saturday in the Kazakh capital. The event took place within the framework of the World NGO Day marked annually on February 27, Kazinform reports.

Attending the meeting were deputies of Majilis, the lower of the Kazakh Parliament, Yerlan Sairov and Vera Kim, members of the National Council of Public Trust under the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Rakhim Oshakbayev and Marat Bashimov, well-known public figures Aigul Solovyeva, Banu Nurgaziyeva, Tleubek Mukashev, Emin Askerov, Nurgul Ulzhekova, Kuralai Tuspekova and Lima Dias.

In her opening remarks, Minister Balayeva noted that this World NGO Day is held in the same year Kazakhstan marks the 30th anniversary of its independence. She stressed that being a citizen of one’s country is a responsibility recognized by those gathered.

Aida Balayeva reminded that at the dawn of Independence the non-governmental organizations stood at the origins of such global tasks as the closure of the Semipalatinsk nuclear test site (Nevada-Semey), rehabilitation of Aral, protection of motherhood and childhood (the Bobek Foundation).

«Presently, the third sector consists of charity funds, volunteers, human rights campaigners. It also includes the organizations which support people during difficult times and preserve culture and history. These people are united by one goal to make our lives better,» Balayeva said.

The participants of the meeting discussed many relevant issues, noting the importance of concerted efforts of the government and the civil society institutes.



