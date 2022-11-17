NGO sounds alarm over rising poverty in France

PARIS. KAZINFORM - Poverty is worsening in France, a non-governmental relief organization warned on Thursday, Anadolu Agency reports.

According to Catholic Relief’s annual report, 48% of households that asked for help from the organization in 2021 did not have a sufficient budget to feed themselves.

After paying bills and unavoidable expenses, one in two households had €295 ($305.2) available to finish the month. This represents a balance of less than €5 ($5.17) per day per person. The organization estimates that the minimum food requirement is €7 ($7.24).

Some 75% of aid recipients are new to Catholic Relief. Due to the energy crisis and rising prices in 2022, the organization expects the situation to worsen.

«These families are already doing a lot to reduce their electricity and gas consumption, how are they going to manage if prices are going to rise by 15% next year?» Veronique Devise, the president of the Catholic Relief, questioned while speaking to La Depeche newspaper.

The organization calls for raising minimum social benefits to 40% of the median income and adjusting them for inflation.





Photo: aa.com.tr