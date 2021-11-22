NGO community is exceptional achievement of independent Kazakhstan - Balayeva

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – While welcoming the participants of the 10th Civil Forum Kazakh Information and Public Development Minister Aida Balayeva stated that the anniversary Forum is held in the year also marking the 30th anniversary of Kazakhstan’s independence, Kazinform correspondent reports.

In her words, Kazakhstan’s NGO professional, active, and independent community is an exceptional achievement of independent Kazakhstan.

«Moreover, it is impossible to image any sphere of social life of the country without NGOs. It is all thanks to You – those who devoted their lives to serving the interests of the fellow citizens. There are those led by their hears, for the sake of social justice, and those out of a simple but great feeling of love to all what is native went this difficult journey,» said Balayeva.