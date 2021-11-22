Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  News

NGO community is exceptional achievement of independent Kazakhstan - Balayeva

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
22 November 2021, 12:37
NGO community is exceptional achievement of independent Kazakhstan - Balayeva

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – While welcoming the participants of the 10th Civil Forum Kazakh Information and Public Development Minister Aida Balayeva stated that the anniversary Forum is held in the year also marking the 30th anniversary of Kazakhstan’s independence, Kazinform correspondent reports.

In her words, Kazakhstan’s NGO professional, active, and independent community is an exceptional achievement of independent Kazakhstan.

«Moreover, it is impossible to image any sphere of social life of the country without NGOs. It is all thanks to You – those who devoted their lives to serving the interests of the fellow citizens. There are those led by their hears, for the sake of social justice, and those out of a simple but great feeling of love to all what is native went this difficult journey,» said Balayeva.


NGOs   Events   Kazakhstan   Ministry of Information and Communications   
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Occasional rains in store for Kazakhstan June 13
Occasional rains in store for Kazakhstan June 13
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
Kazakhstani Bublik lost at opening match at S-Hertogenbosch 2023
Kazakhstani Bublik lost at opening match at S-Hertogenbosch 2023