Next year to be anything but simple – Kazakh PM

27 December 2022, 12:45

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov vowed Tuesday the Government will pull out all the stops to launch political and social reforms next year, Kazinform correspondent reports.

While addressing the final session of the Government in 2022, Prime Minister Smailov said the outgoing year was a complicated one for Kazakhstan in general – starting from the January tragedy (Qantar) to global challenges.

«However, despite all difficulties and thanks to unity of the Kazakhstani citizens we managed to preserve peace and stability in Kazakhstan. The newly elected President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev set a wide range of tasks to the Government that need to be effectively implemented in 2023 and in next seven years,» he said.

«The Government will pull out all the stops to launch political and social reforms spearheaded by the President next year,» stressed the Prime Minister, adding that 2023 will be anything but simple.

He assured that the Government has a clear vision of what and how things should be done.

In conclusion, Alikhan Smailov wished members of the Government fruitful work, success and wellbeing in 2023.

Photo: primeminister.kz