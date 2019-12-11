Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Next round of Syria talks in Kazakh capital not expected until March 2020

Kudrenok Tatyana
11 December 2019, 13:59
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The next international meeting on ironing out the Syrian crisis may take place in Kazakhstan’s capital of Nur-Sultan not earlier than in March 2020, Director of the Asia and Africa Department at Kazakhstan’s Foreign Ministry Erzhan Mukash told TASS on Wednesday.

«The talks are not expected earlier than in March next year,» the diplomat said, commenting on the date of the next round of talks on Syria.

In his turn, Syria’s UN envoy Bashar Jaafari, who heads Damascus delegation at talks in the Kazakh capital, declined to specify the date for another round of talks. The sides are continuing their work on a final communique, the Syrian diplomat said.

Kazakhstan’s capital of Nur-Sultan is hosting the 14th international high-level meeting on Syria on December 10-11. The meeting brings together the delegations from the Astana process guarantor states - Iran, Russia and Turkey, the Syrian government and the Syrian armed opposition. High-level representatives of the United Nations, Jordan, Lebanon and Iraq have been invited as observers.

