    Next Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions to take place in 2025

    15 September 2022, 16:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «The next Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions will take place in the capital of Kazakhstan in 2025,» Kazakh Senate Speaker Maulen Ashimbayev said.

    «The Congress secretariat debated the timing of the next VIII Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions. Those present suggested holding it in 2025. The corresponding proposal was submitted to the declaration,» Ashimbayev said at the closing ceremony of the VII Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions.

    As earlier reported, the final declaration will be adopted following the VII Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions.

    Bishop of Dorking, Dr. Jo Wells made it public.

    The VII Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions started its work in Nur-Sultan on September 14. The key theme is the Role of leaders of the world and traditional religions in the spiritual and social development of humanity in the post-pandemic period.

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Senate Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions Nur-Sultan
