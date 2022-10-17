Go to the main site
    Next Caspian Sea Littoral States Conference to be held in Iran

    17 October 2022, 20:41

    TEHRAN. KAZINFORM Deputy foreign minister for economic diplomacy said on Sunday that the 2nd Caspian Sea Littoral States Conference in Moscow was a good scene for bilateral achievements, and the next conference will be hosted by Iran.

    A session of Foreign Economic Relations Coordination Council, titled 'latest Status of Makran Development; Achievements of First Vice President's Visit of Russia', was presided by Deputy Foreign Minister for Economic Diplomacy Mehdi Safari, the members of that council, and attended also by the managing directors of the relevant organizations.

    In the meeting, initially the achievements of First Vice President Mohammad Mokhber's visit of Russia were discussed, and the deputy foreign minister evaluated the visit as very successful, IRNA reports.

    Safari added that the priority in that visit was holding economic talks with the littoral states of the Caspian Sea, which was well accomplished.

    According to Safari, Iran's entire executive proposals in that visit were approved by Russia and other littoral states of the Caspian Sea, including the establishment of the Caspian Sea Free Trade Zone.

    «Our other proposals were joint transit in the Caspian Sea, elimination of the customs clearance obstacles, and establishment of a secretariat office to pursue the implementation of the reached agreement, and it was agreed that the next conference will be hosted by Iran,» added Safari.


