Next batch of homegrown QazVac vaccine to be delivered by Sept

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Delivery of a next batch of homegrown QazVac vaccine is expected in September, Vice Minister of Healthcare and chief public health officer Aizhan Yessmagambetova said Wednesday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«Speaking of QazVac vaccine, the monthly capacity of the pharmaceutical plant stands at 500,000 doses of the vaccine. This volume is enough to meet the domestic demand for COVID vaccine,» Vice Minister Yessmagambetova told a press conference in the Central Communications Service.

In her words, the next batch of Kazakhstan-produced QazVac vaccine is expected to be delivered by September.

Currently, according to Yessmagambetova, there are 1.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine available countrywide. Given that 400,000 doses are used per month, that will be enough to meet the domestic demand in August and September 2022.

Aizhan Yessmagambetova also revealed that the ministry is working to get a new batch of Pfizer vaccine.



