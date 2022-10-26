Go to the main site
    News, visual content became main channel of obtaining information in internet – Minister Kydyrali

    26 October 2022, 11:57

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM News and visual content became the main channel of obtaining information in internet today, Minister of Information and Social Development Darkhan Kydyrali said at the Astana Media Week 2022 being held in the Kazakh capital, Kazinform reports.

    «As per a survey, Facebook has about 3bln users today. Facebook is important for shaping public opinion. Around 15% of internet users prefer Instagram and WhatsApp as a public tool of communication,» noted the Minister.

    In his words, Tik Tok became the most downloadable mobile application in 2021. Billions of people use Tik Tok today.

    «Traditional mass media, in particular, print media should take into account that news and visual content became the main channel of obtaining information in internet. In 2021, people aged from 16 to 64 used internet for a quick access to information,» he noted.


    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Government of Kazakhstan Mass media Kazakhstan
