News sports complex unveils in Akmola region

KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM A new up-to-date sports and fitness complex opened today its doors in Stepnyak town. Its construction is dated to the 30th anniversary of Independence of Kazakhstan, the internal policy department reports.

Governor of the region Yermek Marzhikpayev took part in its opening ceremony. The complex stretching over 1.6 ha has a work out facility, volleyball, basketball and football sections, a wrestling hall.

The region pays great attention to development of sports infrastructure. Present-day playgrounds, stadiums, sports and fitness complexes, pools are being built there. Since the beginning of 2020 the number of sports facilities increased there by 39. For the past 10 years sports complexes were built in 6 districts, construction of 3 is underway.