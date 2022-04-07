News about suicides should contain helpline numbers, view

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Addressing journalists and editors, media manager Kanat Sakhariya noted that any reports on suicides or suicide attempts should also contain suicide prevention helpline numbers, Kazinform reports.

He stressed that suicides are preventable. «It is crucial to understand that suicide correct coverage in media and public awareness play the key role in this process. The suicide statistics are not good. According to the surveys in 2020 suicide rates exceeded traffic-related deaths and deaths from heart diseases. Suicide rates rose drastically in 2021,» he told the plenary session on suicide coverage in media.

He reminded that widespread coverage of suicides in mass media may prompt someone vulnerable to commit a suicide. They are not sure whether they really want to die.

Taking the floor Sakhariya highlighted that any reports about suicides or suicide attempts should also contain helpline numbers, such as physiological assistance hotline (150), emergency service (112), domestic violence hotline (1415), teens and youth crisis helpline (111).

As earlier reported, in 2021 Kazakhstan recorded 3,922 suicides. According to the WHO report, Kazakhstan ranks 20th in the suicide rates by countries and 10th in suicides among aged 10-19 year-olds.